Pakistan army organizes free medical camp in Tando Adam, Sanghar District

]In a commendable effort to provide essential healthcare services to the local community, the Pakistan Army organized a free medical camp at Tando Adam in the Sanghar district. The initiative was carried out in collaboration with doctors from the District Headquarters Hospital, Sanghar, who worked alongside Pakistan Army medical personnel to treat the patients.

The medical camp offered a range of essential laboratory tests, including those for dengue, malaria, hepatitis B and C, pregnancy, urine RE, blood sugar levels, and ultrasound services. The camp ensured that patients had access to comprehensive diagnostic services, critical in early detection and treatment of various conditions.

In addition to diagnostic services, the patients were provided with free medicines, supplements, and personalized medical advice to help manage their health conditions effectively. This initiative was particularly significant for the local community, where access to such healthcare services is often limited.

The local residents expressed their gratitude towards the Pakistan Army for organizing the medical camp, highlighting the positive impact it had on the community. The camp not only provided immediate medical relief but also fostered a sense of care and support among the residents of Tando Adam.

This initiative is part of the Pakistan Army’s ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting communities across the country, particularly in areas where medical facilities are scarce.

