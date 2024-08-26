Pakistan firmly stands against any scenario resembling cold war

ISLAMABAD - Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday emphasised that Pakistan stands firmly against any scenario resembling the cold war and unequivocally rejects joining alliances to counter any country, particularly its steadfast ally, China.

During a roundtable discussion on US Indo-Pacific Strategy at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), he said that it was a time to focus on addressing the common challenges of the region through collective strategy.

Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi underscored the significance of the US’ rebranding from Asia-Pacific to Indo-Pacific, highlighting India’s central position in a strategy aimed at countering China. However, he maintained that China was not like the Soviet Union and could not be challenged or defeated by empowering India. While echoing Senator Syed’s comments, he emphasised the importance of Pakistan abstaining from any involvement in such hostile endeavors.

During his introductory remarks, President IRS Ambassador Jauhar Saleem articulated the potential threats posed by the emerging ‘Cold War’ to global peace and stability. He underscored India’s misuse of Western support, intended to counterbalance China, to advance its hegemonic agenda in South Asia while undermining Pakistan. Amb Saleem cautioned that India’s perceived reliability as a partner was unfounded, as the New Delhi adeptly balanced multiple alliances under the guise of strategic autonomy.

Ambassador Zameer Akram, advisor to SPD, pointed out that many analysts believe the US intended to assert full-spectrum dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, aiming to control sea lanes to counter China’s rise. To achieve this goal, the US has significantly expanded NATO from Europe to the Middle East and Asia to contain China, he added. He also stressed that the US support had emboldened India, which was emerging as an aggressor in the region.

Prof Zafar Jaspal noted that India and the US have established a threshold alliance. Given Prime Minister Modi’s aggressive policies, the US’s capacity-building efforts for India as a non-NATO ally present a significant challenge for Pakistan. He asserted that although India may seem to be promoting American interests and receiving corresponding support, Its regional challenges were multiplying and exposing its limitations.

Prominent security expert, Syed Muhammad Ali, noted that China was not seeking regional and global hegemony; instead, it was economically countering US influence around the world by building mutually beneficial partnerships. The event was attended by a large number of diplomats, academicians, researchers, journalists and students.