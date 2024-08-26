Pakistani agricultural, food enterprises sign landmark agreement with Chinese company

BEIJING - A delegation of 16 prominent Pakistani agricultural and food enterprises including rice, sesame and corn producer and exporters, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Suzhou Chef Ma Intelligent Technology Co Ltd taking a significant step in enhancing agricultural cooperation with China. The MoU was signed by the delegation’s head, Hafiz Saad Bin Mustfa, and Huang Zhijun, General Manager of Suzhou Chef Ma. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Shehzad Ahmad Khan, who witnessed the agreement. Under the terms of the MoU, the Pakistani delegation committed to supplying high-quality and safe food products to Chef Ma, a leading company engaged in software and information technology services specialising in the food industry. The agreement encompasses a diverse range of agricultural commodities, including rice, sesame, corn, and maize, showcasing the delegation’s expertise and competitiveness in these sectors, CEN reported. Suzhou Chef Ma expressed a strong intention to purchase products from the Pakistani delegation, with the deal valued at RMB 200 million (approximately USD 28.7 million). This substantial commitment reflects the Chinese company’s confidence in the quality and potential of Pakistani agricultural produce. In addition to the MoU signing, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, in collaboration with the Pakistan St Fulin Group, organised a Sino-Pakistan Agriculture, Commerce, and Trade Roundtable Forum.

This event provided a valuable platform for over 60 Chinese enterprises to engage in one-on-one discussions with the Pakistani delegation, fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s strengths and exploring potential avenues for collaboration.

The MoU is expected to pave the way for further cooperation between Pakistan and China in the agricultural sector, strengthening ties and opening new markets for Pakistani products in China.