Hurricane Katrina, a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, struck the Gulf Coast of the United States in 2005, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. In its wake, levee breaches flooded New Orleans, exacerbating the disaster. The response was marred by government failures, inadequate preparation, and delayed relief efforts, disproportionately affecting marginalised communities. Katrina exposed systemic inequalities that come forward during natural disasters and their aftermath. The aftermath underscored the urgent need for disaster preparedness, infrastructure investment, and equitable response strategies. Hurricane Katrina now serves as a poignant reminder of the consequences of neglecting vulnerable populations and making sure people are treated equally in times of a crisis.