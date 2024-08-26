PCB announces Shaheens squad for Bangladesh ‘A’ 50-over series

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member squad for the Pakistan Shaheens’ three-match 50-over series against Bangladesh ‘A’, set to be­gin on August 26 at Islamabad Club. The remaining matches are scheduled for August 28 and 30.

Wicketkeeper-batter Moham­mad Haris will lead the Shaheens, with the selectors retaining 12 players from the squad that re­cently competed in the white-ball and Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia. This decision aligns with the selectors’ commit­ment to giving emerging and do­mestic players consistent oppor­tunities to prove their abilities and push for a place in the senior national team. The retained play­ers include Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebul­lah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin You­suf, and Usman Khan. Joining them are left-arm spinner Meh­ran Mumtaz, who played in the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, and left-handed batter Azan Awais, a standout performer for Pakistan U19 in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024.