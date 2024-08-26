PCB announces Shaheens squad for Bangladesh ‘A’ 50-over series

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member squad for the Pakistan Shaheens’ three-match 50-over series against Bangladesh ‘A’, set to begin on August 26 at Islamabad Club. The remaining matches are scheduled for August 28 and 30.
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will lead the Shaheens, with the selectors retaining 12 players from the squad that recently competed in the white-ball and Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia. This decision aligns with the selectors’ commitment to giving emerging and domestic players consistent opportunities to prove their abilities and push for a place in the senior national team. The retained players include Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Usman Khan. Joining them are left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz, who played in the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, and left-handed batter Azan Awais, a standout performer for Pakistan U19 in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024.