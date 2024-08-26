PFA discards 853,000-litre adulterated milk in 6 months

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 853,000 litres of adulterated milk in the last six months across Punjab. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told the media on Sunday that PFA’s dairy safety teams checked the quality of 175.177 million litres of milk while inspecting 236,900 milk carrier vehicles and dairy shops in different divisions of the province. The authority closed 103 milk shops and dairy units while 131 FIRs have been registered against violators. As many as 227.98 per cent more milk was checked compared to last year, he said. Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the provincial food regulatory body had taken action against food business operators (FBOs) due to adulteration, poor cleanliness arrangements, abundance of flies and violation of the PFA laws. He said that the ill practice of milk adulteration has gradually decreased due to a series of actions against the mafia on a daily basis. He said that PFA has intensified its operation to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food to the people. He said that milk adulteration would not be tolerated under any circumstances. On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, sampling of milk shops, dairy units, milk suppliers and milk vehicles is being done in all the districts across the province.

He added that the actions are continued across the province to control milk adulteration and to make Punjab an adulteration-free province. PFA DG further said that on a daily basis, teams are screening hundreds of milk carrier vehicles loaded with thousands of litres of milk at the entry and exit points of the major cities besides checking milk shops in each city of Punjab. He said that a milk traceability system was launched to trace the journey of the milk from the farm to the store and house. He added that basically, the “Traceability System” is all about keeping track of where the milk comes from, how it’s processed and how it reaches shops and our homes.