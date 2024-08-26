PM appreciates Jansher Khan’s achievements

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded former Squash World and British Open champion, Jansher Khan’s contributions and achievements in the field of sports.

The prime minister said that Jansher Khan’s efforts in popularizing the game of Squash and its promotion in the country were worth appreciation as he had brought laurels to the country, adding the entire nation was proud of his achievements.



The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with former eight times Squash World Champion and six times British Open Champion, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was taking tangible steps for the promotion of Squash and other sports in the country, adding that provision of best facilities in the fields of games and sports were among the government’s top priorities.

He also directed the relevant authorities of taking all possible steps for the treatment of former champion.