Monday, August 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM appreciates Jansher Khan’s achievements

PM appreciates Jansher Khan’s achievements
APP
9:15 PM | August 26, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded former Squash World and British Open champion, Jansher Khan’s contributions and achievements in the field of sports.

The prime minister said that Jansher Khan’s efforts in popularizing the game of Squash and its promotion in the country were worth appreciation as he had brought laurels to the country, adding the entire nation was proud of his achievements.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with former eight times Squash World Champion and six times British Open Champion, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was taking tangible steps for the promotion of Squash and other sports in the country, adding that provision of best facilities in the fields of games and sports were among the government’s top priorities.

He also directed the relevant authorities of taking all possible steps for the treatment of former champion.

PTA works out various initiatives to increase accessibility of public to internet: NA told

Tags:

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1724656219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024