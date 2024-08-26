PM orders federal offices to go paperless with e-office system in one month

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and other relevant departments to implement a paperless "e-office" system across all federal government offices within the next month.

This move aims to enhance the speed and transparency of official processes.

The Prime Minister emphasized that any delays in adopting the e-office system would be unacceptable. He stated, "From next month, there should be no file work conducted without the e-office system in place." The goal is to accelerate transparency and efficiency in government operations.

Additionally, all government officers are required to handle file work through the e-office system. The PM Office staff has already completed e-office training, and last week, the Prime Minister utilized the e-office system for reviewing files.

The Prime Minister highlighted that transitioning to an e-office system is a crucial step for better governance and increased digitization in the country. He also requested a progress report on the e-office implementation within the next two weeks.