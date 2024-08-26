Monday, August 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM pays tribute to security personnel martyred in Balochistan

PM pays tribute to security personnel martyred in Balochistan
APP
8:53 PM | August 26, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tributes to the personnel of security forces who embraced martyrdom during operations against terrorists in various areas of Balochistan province.

In a message, the prime minister said the timely actions of the security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He said the entire nation stood with its brave security forces.

He vowed to uproot all forms of terrorism adding that the cowardly activities of the terrorists could not shake our resolve.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah.

Tags:

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1724656219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024