PM seeks plan for transfer of Pak-PWD projects to provinces

ISLAMABAD, LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to submit a final plan for the transfer of the ongoing projects under Pak PWD to the provinces and related departments at the earliest.

He gave these instructions, while chairing a review meeting regarding the dissolution of the Public Works Department in Lahore yesterday.

The meeting reviewed the legal aspects and final procedures regarding the closing down of the Pak Public Works Department (PakPWD).

The prime minister directed that the financial package for employees who will be laid off due to the dissolution will not be applicable to those who have been proven guilty of serious corruption charges.

He further directed that all final recommendations regarding the closure of the PakPWD should be presented to the cabinet. The prime minister also ordered the implementation of the age relaxation proposal to re-employ hardworking and honest individuals with short period of employment in the PakPWD. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada and high officials of the relevant departments.

Meanwhile, in another development, the prime minister assigned the Ministry for Information Technology and other relevant departments, the task of implementing the e-office system in all government offices.

Directing to ensure paperless office work within a month, the prime minister warned that delay in the implementation of e-office in government offices would not be tolerated.

“There should be no file work without e-office in the government offices from next month,” the prime minister said adding that implementation of e-office to speed up transparency in the system was the top priority of the government.

He further directed that all the officers in the government offices should ensure file work through e-offices.

On the direction of the prime minister, the staff of the PM Office has already completed the e-office training.

Last week the prime minister also received the files through e-office system.

He said that the e-office was an important step towards improving governance and promoting digitization in the country.

He also directed to present a report on the progress of launching e-office in next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the prime minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, on posting 11 percent increase in foreign trade to the tune of 1.39 trillion dirhams ($397 billion) during the first half of 2024.

“This figure represents an impressive increase in the UAE’s non-oil exports and foreign trade,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He said the UAE’s focus on foreign trade as part of its overall economic strategy had been instrumental in driving industrial growth, boosting competitiveness and fostering innovation.

“Over the years, the UAE has emerged as a reliable global trade partner and facilitator under the able leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed. It also reflects an increased international confidence in the UAE economy’s resilience and massive potential for growth,” the prime minister added.

The credit for this impressive economic performance goes to the dynamic leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed. It is a great step forward towards realizing his vision of turning UAE into a global trade hub, he added.

Pakistan has sent invitations to Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries including India for SCO heads of the government summit being held in Islamabad on 15th-16th October 2024.

Credible sources told The Nation that formal invitation has been extended to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Pakistani Foreign Ministry on behalf of the prime minister of Pakistan.

The sources said the Indian External Affairs Ministry has received the invite, however, it didn’t respond.

Pakistan being host country has also dispatched invitations to other 10 members of SCO for participation in the summit.

Currently, 10 countries enjoy the status of the SCO full members this includes Pakistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

With joining of Belarus in July 2024, the total members rose from 9 to 10.

Two observer countries are also being invited in the summit which includes Afghanistan and Mongolia.

The sources said the Indian government would take a decision after consulting coalition partners, and added it’s most likely that Narendra Modi may miss the summit and could send its External Affairs Minister J Shankar.

Late Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Pakistan in 2015 to attend SCO ministerial meeting.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan last in December 2015 on private visited hosted by the then prime minister nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry is making arrangements for hosting this extraordinary big event in Islamabad after many years at leadership level.

Main event including opening of SCO summit would take place at Jinnah Convention Center while several other meetings would take place in Pakistan-China Friendship Centre.