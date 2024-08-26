PM Shehbaz reviews final steps for PWD closure

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in Lahore today to review the legal procedures and final stages related to the closure of the Public Works Department (PWD).

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to promptly submit a final plan for transferring ongoing PWD projects to provincial governments and relevant departments.

He emphasized that the financial package provided to outgoing employees, due to the department’s dissolution, would not be extended to those facing proven corruption charges.

Additionally, PM Sharif instructed that final proposals regarding the PWD's dissolution be presented to the Cabinet for approval. He also approved a proposal to relax age restrictions to allow re-employment opportunities for honest and hardworking staff with limited service tenures in the department.

The meeting included a detailed briefing on the legal and procedural aspects of PWD's closure and was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Housing and Works Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and other senior officials from relevant departments.