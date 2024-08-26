PPP, PML-N coordination committee meeting remains inconclusive

PPP seeks full administrative control in Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Rawalpindi divisions

LAHORE - The coordination committee meeting between the PPP and PML-N, held at the Governor House in Lahore on Sunday, ended without any significant outcome as the two sides failed to sort out the modalities of the power-sharing arrangement in Punjab.

According to sources privy to the discussions taking place in the meeting, the PPP did not seek a share in the provincial cabinet but sought a full administrative control in the administrative divisions where it holds representation in the National and Punjab Assemblies. These divisions include Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Rawalpindi.

The PML-N viewed this as an undue demand without the PPP formally joining the provincial cabinet and sharing governance responsibilities, the sources added. Since the formation of the current political dispensation, the PML-N has been urging the PPP to join the federal and Punjab cabinets, but the latter has been opposed to this proposal due to political expediency.

Nevertheless, the PML-N agreed to one of the PPP’s demands concerning development funds. It was agreed during the meeting that the PPP lawmakers would receive the same allocations as their PML-N counterparts. For the rest of the demands, the PML-N team requested a week’s time to consult with its top leadership.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf co-chaired the coordination committee meeting. The PML-N delegation included Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar, PM’s advisor Rana Sana Ullah, and Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Mohammad Ahmad Khan. Representing the PPP were Hassan Murtaza, Nadim Afzal Chan, and Ali Haider Gilani, with the latter two participating via video link.

After the meeting, PPP’s Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza told the media that “good progress” was made during the fifth session of the committee. He told reporters that a timeline has been set for next week to present the matters to the top leadership.

Hassan clarified that there is a misconception about the PPP seeking a share in the government which was not true. He explained that the discussions focused on issues such as law and order and inflation in the province. “Every government aims for development, and there has been agreement on this,” he said, though he did not elaborate further.

He also emphasized that the PPP supports long-term relief for the public rather than short-term measures. He advocated for the current government to remain in place until significant relief is given to the people. Both the PPP and PML-N, he added, are committed to advancing the coalition government.