Protecting Pilgrims

Two deadly accidents involving buses carrying pilgrims to Iran and Iraq have resulted in the loss of dozens of lives, raising urgent questions about the state of the country’s transportation infrastructure and the insufficient safety measures that govern it.

These buses, tasked with ferrying pilgrims on long, arduous journeys, are often in a state of dangerous disrepair. Many should have been decommissioned years ago, yet they continue to operate, their structural weaknesses masked by hasty repairs and layers of dirt. The drivers, often untrained or overworked, are sent into mountainous terrain with little understanding of the hazards they face. The results are predictable and devastating.

In Pakistan, road safety has long been a low priority, despite its deadly consequences. Poor road design, engineering flaws, and a glaring lack of regular audits have left the country’s roadways perilous. The recent bus accidents are not anomalies; they are the natural outcome of systemic neglect. The lack of proper driver education only adds to the dangers. Safety campaigns, when they exist, are fragmented and lack the cohesion of a national strategy. Traffic laws are poorly enforced, and untrained officers often fail to hold violators accountable. The absence of stringent vehicle inspections allows these death traps to continue operating, with catastrophic results. The government’s response to such crises has been disappointingly reactive. Rather than implementing sustainable solutions, officials often resort to quick fixes and hollow promises that do little to address the root causes of the problem. This pattern of neglect and inaction must end.

Pakistan must take decisive steps to overhaul its approach to road safety. This includes rigorous enforcement of traffic laws, mandatory driver education, and regular inspections of vehicles. Those responsible for maintaining the safety of our roads—whether drivers, transport companies, or government officials—must be held accountable. Negligence must be met with serious consequences, not merely as a deterrent, but as a commitment to protecting the lives of those who travel these roads.

The loss of life on Pakistan’s roads is not just a statistic; it is a national tragedy. It is time for the government to move beyond lip service and take meaningful action to ensure that these tragedies do not continue to repeat themselves. The safety of the nation’s travelers—pilgrims and otherwise—depends on it.