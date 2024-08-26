Resolving people’s issues top priority: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Ahmad, has emphasized that resolving people’s issues at their doorsteps is his top priority. Speaking to the media, he stated that all officers are public servants and accountable to the people.

An open court will be held at the Town Hall on August 28 to review the performance of various departments under the district administration. The session will focus on grievances related to the Finance Department, District Council, TMA, issuance of domicile, driving licenses, and birth and death certificates.

The deputy commissioner highlighted that such open courts are aimed at fostering a strong connection between the public and the administration. He assured that no compromise would be made in addressing basic public issues.

In response to a question, he mentioned ongoing efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to citizens, warning that strict action would be taken against negligent officials.