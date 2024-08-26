Rule of law and state authority to be maintained in Katha: IGP

LAHORE - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar conducted a visit to the frontline positions in Kacha Machka, adjacent to Ghotki. During his visit, IGP Dr Usman met with police personnel engaged in combating criminal elements in the challenging conditions of the Kacha region. He commended the high morale, courage, and dedication of the officers performing their duties under difficult circumstances. He also inspected the site of the recent Machka incident and received a detailed briefing on the overall situation in Kacha from DPO Rahim Yar Khan, Rizwan Umar Gondal. The briefing covered the progress and challenges faced in the region. Additionally, he also went to the Machka police station and met with the recently rescued Constable Ahmad Nawaz. Secretary of the Punjab Home Department, Noor ul Ameen Mengal, accompanied him during the visit. During the inspection, IGP praised the officers stationed at the frontline posts, describing them as the true heroes facing the most arduous conditions. He highlighted that the history of Punjab Police is marked by the significant sacrifices of its officers, aimed at protecting the public and maintaining peace. IGP Usman reiterated that the sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain, and the police will not rest until criminal activities in Kacha are completely eradicated. He emphasised that the rule of law and state authority will be maintained in Kacha, and successful policing efforts have already led to the significant reduction of serious crimes in the area. Numerous dangerous criminals have faced justice, and the resilience of the Punjab Police remains unshaken despite the cowardly actions of some criminals. IGP Anwar noted that the Chief Minister of Punjab is providing all necessary resources to maintain peace and order. The mission to eliminate criminal elements from Kacha continues with full commitment. Additional IG South Punjab, Mohammad Kamran Khan, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Ahsan Younas, RPO Bahawalpur, Rai Babar Saeed, and DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal were also present during the visit.

IG Punjab meets with family of Constable Ahmad Nawaz

Punjab Police has achieved a significant success in the Kacha region by safely rescuing abducted constable Ahmad Nawaz. Two days ago, Ahmad Nawaz was taken by armed bandits from the Kacha Machka area. His safe recovery has brought immense relief and joy to his family. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar met with the family of Constable Ahmad Nawaz following his rescue. The meeting included Ahmad Nawaz’s brother, father, uncle, and other relatives. He personally congratulated and encouraged the family, expressing his happiness and extending congratulations for the safe return of Ahmad Nawaz. He reaffirmed that every member of the Punjab Police is crucial, and Ahmad Nawaz’s recovery was a top priority. Dr. Usman Anwar further asserted that the Punjab Police stands as a formidable barrier against terrorists, troublemakers, and criminals, vowing not to rest until all criminal elements are eradicated from the Kacha area. Additional IG South Punjab, Mohammad Kamran Khan, RPO Bahawalpur, Rai Babar Saed and DPO Rahim Yar Khan, Rizwan Umar Gondal and along with other senior officers were present at the occasion.