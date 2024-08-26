Senior PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi meets PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

Senior PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. The meeting focused on discussing the progress of development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as internal party matters.

During the discussion, Abbasi and Prime Minister Sharif reviewed the status and advancements of various development initiatives in the province, aiming to address any challenges and accelerate project implementation. The conversation also included a review of ongoing party affairs and strategies to strengthen the party’s position.

The meeting underscores the PML-N’s commitment to regional development and party cohesion as it navigates through current political and administrative challenges.