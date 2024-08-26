Shan Masood defends four-pace attack despite crushing defeat

LAHORE - Pakistan captain Shan Masood has defended the controversial decision to field four fast bowlers in the first Test against Bangladesh, despite the team suffering a heavy 10-wicket defeat at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Criticism mounted after Pakistan’s pace quartet—Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad, and Mohammad Ali—failed to contain Bangladesh, who posted a massive 565 in their first innings. The decision to exclude a front-line spinner was further questioned when Bangladesh’s spinners, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup on the final day, skittling them out for a mere 146. Addressing the media in a post-match press conference, Shan Masood defended the strategy. “Looking at the pitch, we expected it to offer more assistance to our seamers. If we had gone with just three fast bowlers, we would have risked overworking them, and our spinner would have been required to bowl 25-30 overs a day, which we wanted to avoid.” The captain also elaborated on the decision to omit a specialist spinner from the playing XI. “There’s always a case for including a spinner, but we had to consider the balance of the entire team. Losing Aamir Jamal, who contributes with both bat and ball, forced us to go with an all-pace attack,” he added. Masood acknowledged the team’s disappointing performance but remained firm in his belief that the strategy was justified under the circumstances.

“When we played in Sydney, we opted for a spinner like Sajid Khan because the conditions warranted it. We will reassess the pitch and conditions ahead of the second Test to select the best possible team,” he said.

“The declaration of M Rizwan was intended to push the game forward and give us a chance to attack Bangladesh in the fourth innings. While those additional runs could have been helpful, there were other aspects of our game—both with the ball and in the field—where we could have performed better,” Masood concluded.