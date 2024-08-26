SHO Zaman Town suspended over corruption allegations against Sindh IG

KARACHI - Station House Officer (SHO) Zaman Town Karachi, Muhammad Ashraf Awan was suspended over corruption allegations against Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon.

In a statement issued by SSP Korangi Tauheed ur Rehman, SHO Zaman Town Ashraf Awan has been demoted as Sub-Inspector and suspended for conducting inquiry regarding his allegations against IG. Official notification stated that the suspended official would be able to get his salary, other allowance and will attend the daily roll call at SSP Korangi. According to media reports, Ashraf Awan alleged IG Sindh to accepting bribe for gutka and mawa business. Spokesman of Korangi police said that SSP Tauheed ur Rehman Memon took the notice of statement released by private TV channel affixed to SHO. SP Shah Faisal would conduct inquiry against the suspended official to find out the ground realities. IG Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that the Sindh Police was taking strict action against elements involved in gutka and mawa business.