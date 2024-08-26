Monday, August 26, 2024
Six gamblers held in DIK

APP
August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The district police on Sunday arrested six gamblers and recovered a total of Rs22,180 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within limits of Cantt Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, the Cantt police following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood have launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under the supervision of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Hussain. The police also recovered Rs22,180 stake money from them and registered a case.

