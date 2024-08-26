Socio-economic challenges hinder women’s empowerment in KP

Peshawar - Despite various reform initiatives and advocacy platforms, the socio-economic situation of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not significantly improved. The empowerment process is hampered by persistent social limitations and taboos deeply rooted in societal norms. This situation calls for mass awareness and a change in mindset to address the issue of women’s empowerment.

Khursheed Bano, Chief Executive Officer of ‘Da Hawwa Lur,’ a women’s advocacy platform, emphasized that gender inequality and social taboos limit women’s roles in various fields. She pointed out that Pakistan’s patriarchal society, where men hold the majority of power, restricts women’s participation in decision-making processes, which significantly impacts their lives. The concept of family honor is often linked to women’s behavior and movement, placing immense pressure on them to conform to restrictive social norms.

Sadaf Syed, a lawyer, highlighted the gender disparity in education, particularly in rural areas, where attitudes prioritize domestic roles for girls over academic or professional achievements. This, she noted, creates a significant gap in educational opportunities for girls.

Saima Hanif, another advocate, discussed the barriers women face in the male-dominated society, including discrimination in hiring practices, wage gaps, limited career advancement opportunities, and workplace harassment. She stressed that while Islamic law grants women inheritance rights, many are denied these due to pressure from male relatives.

Mashal Alam, KP CM Adviser for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, stated that women’s empowerment is a cornerstone of the KP government’s policy. She mentioned that legislation for protection against harassment and women’s property rights has been passed, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women has been formed to promote women’s rights in the province. She assured that the government is committed to gender equality and has increased stipends for girl students in less developed districts to bring them on par with developed areas.