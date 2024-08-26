The Road to Integration

In 2018, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan, which merged the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), was hailed as a milestone for inclusive governance and regional development. This ambitious plan aimed to integrate the tribal areas into the mainstream political and administrative structure, promising democratic reforms, economic development, and enhanced security against extremism. However, the recent surge of violence in Parachinar, triggered by a seemingly minor land dispute that escalated into sectarian strife, casts a dark shadow over these promises. This incident shifts attention to the original agenda defined during the constitutional amendment and its execution over the years.

The FATA-KP merger plan was initially intended to address the severe economic challenges faced by the tribal region, where the poverty rate stands at 73.7 percent, with most people lacking basic health and education facilities. The plan required PKR 121 billion annually to support a comprehensive socio-economic development agenda. However, the lack of commitment from the federal government and provinces to implement necessary budget adjustments in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award created financial uncertainty. This led to distrust and tension among the people of erstwhile FATA, who feared losing their economic independence without seeing the promised development.

Additionally, FATA’s status as an open market for smuggled goods has been disrupted since the execution of the merger plan. Traditionally, due to limited development and employment opportunities, smuggling became a vital source of income for most of the people in these tribal areas. The locals, unfamiliar with state laws, considered smuggling as Tijarat, viewing it as a legitimate means of income. However, the regulation of borders and intensified crackdowns on smuggling without adequate development projects have escalated tensions in the region, hindering its complete integration.

Aggravating these economic issues are the challenges surrounding land ownership, which are fueling sectarian tensions in the region. The tribal areas have a unique land tenure system, characterised by collective tribal ownership, which differs markedly from the rest of Pakistan. The imposition of KP’s laws on a region with deeply entrenched tribal land ownership practices has led to confusion and conflict. Local administrators are struggling to reconcile these differences, resulting in disputes over land rights and bureaucratic inefficiencies. The transition from collective to individual land ownership is disrupting longstanding tribal balances. The economic constraints, accompanied by the disruption of traditional income sources like smuggling and unresolved land ownership issues, are exacerbating tensions and security threats in the region.

To address these issues, stakeholders including tribal leaders, local government officials, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) need to be engaged through an inclusive approach. High-impact development projects in the territory should be prioritised to mitigate economic challenges. For instance, Pakistan could focus on the western corridor of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and incentivise local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tribal area’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Meanwhile, instead of budget cuts in NFC Awards, provinces could be encouraged to participate in the development of erstwhile FATA through capacity-building initiatives. For example, Punjab’s Education Ministry could send teams and staff to support underdeveloped schools in tribal areas. Such initiatives could accelerate development and foster national integration.

For a better land ownership model, the cultural significance of Pakhtoonwali could be adhered to, and a hybrid model introduced by mapping traditional land use and defining zones for individual ownership. The transition from tribal to individual ownership could be implemented in selected pilot areas with community agreements. A regular assessment and feedback mechanism could also be established to monitor the model’s impact and guide its gradual expansion.

In conclusion, the FATA-KP merger’s promise of inclusive governance and development continues to be marred by significant challenges. Prioritising high-impact development projects and encouraging provincial involvement can enhance national integration and ensure the merger’s success. A hybrid land ownership model that respects tribal customs and state laws is also required to fulfil the region’s aspirations for stability and prosperity.

Naba Fatima

The Writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. She can be reached at info@casslhr.com