Thirteen new campuses to be established in Karachi: Dr. Khalid

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday said that after the 18th amendment, only campuses could be established in Karachi instead of erecting any new university buildings here. The minister witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National College of Arts (NCA) and Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology (PIMSAT) for the provision of space to establish the NCA campus. Talking to media persons after that MoU, he said that thirteen new campuses would be established in the city. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that NCA was a proud institute of the country and that Karachiites deserved its campus. Expressing his concerns over the low rate of education, he was of the view that every empty building should be established for education. Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM-Pakistan gave two young leaders to the city. He said that Karachi was not as it was in 2008. He further said that the United Nations (UN) had come to make the city livable. The MoU ceremony was signed in the presence of the Vice Chancellor of the National College of Arts (NCA) Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri and Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology (PIMSAT)’s Dr. Mohammed Ali.