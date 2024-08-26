Three killed, two injured in clash between Bhatti groups near Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - A violent clash between two groups near Khairpur resulted in the deaths of three people and left two others injured on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Rupri area, where assailants ambushed and killed two people.

In retaliation, members of the other group launched a counterattack, killing one person.

SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro informed the media that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute within the Bhatti community. The SSP confirmed that both groups had exchanged gunfire, but the situation is now under control. He also confirmed that several people from both sides have been arrested. The injured were in critical condition and have been shifted to GIMS Hospital for urgent medical care.

Home Minister takes notice of killings in Khairpur

The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday took notice of the killing of two persons and five others, who got injured in a firing incident in Khairpur area of Sindh province. A rickshaw driver was also killed in the firing.

The minister had sought a detailed report from SSP Khairpur of the incident. He said that strict steps should be taken to establish the writ of law.

Lanjar said that Police patrolling and security measures should be made effective in the area.

The arrest of the culprits involved in the incident should be ensured as soon as possible, he directed.

All possible medical facilities should be provided to the injured persons, he added.