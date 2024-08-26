Traffic plan for Chehlum in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The City Traffic Police (CTP) has released plan for Chehlum of Karbala martyrs, to be observed here on Monday, August 26, 2024. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam said that entry of all kinds of vehicular traffic would be prohibited in Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars during the time of mourning procession and majalis. He said that the vehicular traffic would not be allowed to move from Kotwali Chowk to Imambargah Chowk while the traffic would be diverted from Kotwali Chowk to Eidgah Chowk whereas the vehicles would be allowed for parking from Chiniot Bazaar to Kotwali Chowk. Similarly, vehicular traffic would not be allowed from Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk to Jhang Bazaar Chowk whereas parking facility would be provided from Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk toward Gulberg Road. The traffic from Chenab Chowk would be diverted toward Dairy Farm Mor from where it would reach at Jail Road via Jinnah Colony Chowk whereas the passengers who wanted to reach at Railway Station Chowk would have to pick Rajbah Road from Chenab Chowk, he added.