Two bodies found in Karachi at different places

KARACHI - The body of a man was found at a private restaurant in Defence Phase 5, near Badar Commercial, in Karachi.

Police confirmed that the body, identified as 42-year-old Danish, was discovered on the fourth floor of the restaurant and bore gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officials, including police, have arrived at the scene. Police stated that evidence is being collected from the crime scene. The victim, Danish, was a cashier at the restaurant. He was allegedly shot and killed by another cashier, identified as Zulfiqar. Police further revealed that the suspect fired upon the victim while he was sleeping. Zulfiqar allegedly fired four shots and fled the scene. Meanwhile, a body of 10-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump in Karachi on Sunday, rescue officials said. The body of a girl was found from a garbage dump in Lucky Star area of Saddar, Karachi. The body has been moved to the hospital for legal formalities. The identity of the girl could not be ascertained as per initial reports. On July 3, the first case was lodged by the police after the recovery of an unclaimed newborn body in Karachi.

The first case of an unclaimed newborn’s body was registered in Sindh following the strict orders of the inspector general (IG). Police recovered a body of a newborn baby from a garbage corner in the Ittehad Town area. The officials of the Ittehad Town police station lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for secretly disposing of a newborn’s body in the garbage.