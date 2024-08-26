Monday, August 26, 2024
Two killed, nine injured in armed clashes in Karachi’s Golimar area

Police say situation under control after confrontation between two groups over movement of a procession

Our Staff Reporter
August 26, 2024
KARACHI   -  At least two people were killed and nine others wounded in deadly clashes between two groups in Karachi’s Golimar area on Sunday, Geo News reported citing police personnel.

The casualties resulted when two armed groups opened fire on each other, with some angry members setting various vehicles on fire and blocking both lanes of the main artery leading to Nazimabad from Lasbella. Confirming the number of fatalities, Chief Police Surgeon Dr Sumaiyya Syed stated that one body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and the other to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, while the injured were being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Taking notice of the matter, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar has sought a report on the incident from the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Additional Inspector General (AIG), directing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control immediately. Saying that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands or disturb the law and order situation, Lanjar also instructed the authorities to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Later, Karachi AIG Javed Alam Odho stated that the situation in the affected area was under control and the Central Superintendent of Police (SSP) was on site. Meanwhile, West DIG Irfan Baloch stated that the armed groups clashed over the movement of a procession. Later, the flow of traffic resumed after the law enforcers opened the roads.

