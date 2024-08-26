Monday, August 26, 2024
Two motorcyclists hit to death

August 26, 2024
FAISALABAD   -  Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle near Meeranwala Bungalow on Sargodha Road.  As a result, motorcyclists Kashif, 20, and Salman, 19, residents of Muzaffargarh, received serious injuries and died on the spot while the truck driver managed to escape. The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Four workers of a local factory received severe burnt injuries in a fire after gas leakage in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the fire erupted in a JB packages factory on Jhang Road near Azeem Petrol Pump due to gag leakage in a printing machine.

The fire engulfed the surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to four workers, including Asif, 37, of Sahiwal, Nadeem, 34, of Chak No.219-RB, Abdul Rouf, 70, of Vehari and Ahsan, 17, of Baowala. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to the burnt unit of Allied Hospital-I after first aid, he added.

