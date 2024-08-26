UK expands eVisas to new biometric customers

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom immigration system is going digital and phys­ical documents will be replaced with an online immigration status, the British High Commission said on Sunday.

Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), vignette stickers in pass­ports or ‘wet ink stamps’ are among some of the physical doc­uments that will no longer be needed.

“If you are granted a visa to stay in the UK for longer than 6 months – for example to work or study – you will now need to create a UKVI online account to access your eVi­sa. The account acts as an online record of your immigration status. For those granted a visa to stay in the UK for less than 6 months, for example as a tourist, you do not need to create a UKVI account,” the BHC announcement said.

High Commissioner Jane Marri­ott said: “We are constantly inno­vating to make it easier for Paki­stanis to travel to the UK. This new use of technology will streamline a key part of the visa process, make it more secure and reduce the de­pendence on paper documents.”

The process is free, secure, and straightforward, the VHHC said, adding, “You must not travel to the UK until you have received your passport and valid UK visa back from the Visa Application Centre (VAC). Updating a physical docu­ment to an eVisa does not affect your immigration status or the conditions of your permission to enter or stay in the UK.”

It further said: “Upon arrival in the UK you will still be required to collect a BRP. All BRP cards are valid until 31 December 2024, but the expiry of your BRP card does not affect your immigration status. You can use your BRP card to cre­ate your UKVI account and access your eVisa. You should continue to carry your BRP until it expires, and take your BRP and your pass­port when travelling overseas to prove your permission to return to the UK.”