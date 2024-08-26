PCB appoints cricket legends as mentors for Champions Cup team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday has announced the appointment of five cricket legends as mentors for the Champions Cup team.

These mentors, who have signed three-year contracts, are Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis. The PCB has emphasized that the selection process for these roles was both transparent and thorough.

The mentors' first major task will be overseeing the Champions One-Day Cup during the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25. This tournament is set to take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29. The competition will mark the return of high-level men’s cricket to Faisalabad after almost two years, with the last domestic 50-over match held at this venue in March 2022.

Collectively, these five mentors have participated in 1,621 international matches, accumulating 32,780 runs and taking 1,503 wickets. Among them, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik are two-time ICC Event champions, Misbah-ul-Haq has won an ICC Event and the ACC Asia Cup 2012 as captain, while Saqlain Mushtaq and Waqar Younis were part of the team that reached the 1999 World Cup final.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his enthusiasm for having these distinguished cricketers onboard, highlighting their extensive experience, knowledge, and passion for the sport. He believes their involvement will help the PCB in developing and nurturing the next generation of cricketers, bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket.

The mentors will be instrumental in guiding strategic planning, team-building, and personal development, contributing to a stronger domestic cricket structure and providing a clear pathway for talented players to advance to the national team.