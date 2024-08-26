Woman tortured to death for giving birth to daughter in Bahawalnagar

In a harrowing incident, a woman named Shumaila Bibi was tortured to death by her husband and in-laws in Bahawalnagar for giving birth to a daughter. The tragic incident occurred in Khadam Abad Colony, within the Khadam area of Bahawalnagar.

Shumaila, a resident of Kot Radha Kishan, had married Nauman of Bahawalnagar out of her own choice. The couple had two sons and four daughters. However, Shumaila endured constant abuse from her husband and in-laws for not bringing dowry and for giving birth to daughters, which they deemed unacceptable.

The brutal treatment culminated in her death, prompting her brother to file a complaint with the police. Authorities responded by registering a case against Nauman at the City B Division Police Station, leading to his arrest. Shumaila’s body was sent to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

This incident highlights the deeply rooted gender biases and violence that women in some parts of the country continue to face.

A similar case occurred earlier in Rahim Yar Khan, where a man divorced his wife, Amna Bibi, for giving birth to daughters. Married for fifteen years, Amna gave birth to five girls, which led her husband, Fayyaz Ahmed, to divorce her. After the divorce, Fayyaz ceased providing financial support for his daughters, leaving them in dire straits. Despite the hardship, Amna courageously took on the responsibility of her family, setting up a Biryani stall to provide for her daughters.

These tragic stories underscore the ongoing challenges and discrimination faced by women in certain areas, especially regarding gender bias and the preference for male offspring.