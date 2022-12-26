Share:

RAWALPINDI - The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi had set up a state-of-the-art Maternity centre at Red Crescent Complex to provide the best health care to mothers and children.

Chief Executive Officer, DHA Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP that the cen­tre was comprised of 100 beds while free-of-cost labour room and operation theatre facilities were available to the people.

He said that the centre would provide free-of-cost Ultrasound, laboratory and Gyne facilities to the ailing segments of society. Dr Ansar further informed that initially, sev­en Gynaecologists would deal with the expecting mothers and preg­nant women from 8 am to 8 pm. He said the health department was de­termined to provide the best health facilities to improve the minimum service delivery standards system.