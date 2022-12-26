Share:

LAHORE - At least fourteen persons were killed and 895 injured in 892 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 512 people were seriously in­jured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 383 minor in­jured victims were treated on the in­cident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Further, the analysis showed that 443 drivers, 28 underage driv­ers,115 pedestrians, and 351 pas­sengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The sta­tistics showed that 214 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 212 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 70 victims and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 60victims.