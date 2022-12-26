Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Sunday said that 15 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per data shared by the National Insti­tute of Health (NIH), the case posi­tivity ratio is 0.40 percent while 16 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 3,749 tests were conducted.

Around 406 tests were con­ducted in Islamabad, 107 in Fais­alabad, 920 in Lahore, and 321 in Peshawar. As many as four con­firmed cases with a 0.99% case positivity ratio were reported from Islamabad, one case with a 0.93% case positivity ratio was reported from Faisalabad, two cases with a 0.65% case positiv­ity ratio from Lahore, and two cases with a 0.62% ratio from Pe­shawar were reported.

Meanwhile, Minister for Na­tional Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vac­cination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges. He advised all provinces and regions to admin­ister booster doses to further im­prove protection against COVID-19 transmission. He said that in view of the global pandemic situation, the Central Health Establishment (CHE) will be strengthened to en­hance its functionality.