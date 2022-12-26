Share:

LAHORE- The week-long 4th Afeef Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships commenced at DA Beach View Club Karachi. The event is being sponsored by Afeef Group and organizers have received 100 plus entries in various events. Shehzer Ali eliminated Kashif Zahir 6-4, 6-3 in U-17 singles first round. Faiz Ilyas beat Rohan Das 0-4, 4-0, 4-1 in U-13 first round. In wheelchair tennis singles, six male and two female players took part. M Ayub of PTCL won against Imran Siddiqui 6-4. In men’s singles, Farhan Altaf beat Sheeraz Khan 6-1, 6-0. In U-17 singles first round, Kashan Tariq beat Jagdesh Manjo 6-1, 6-0 and Bilal Ikram beat Saqlain Moosa 6-0, 6-0. In U-13 singles first round, Ruhab Faisal beat Aahil Imran 4-0, 4-1 and Arman Akber w/o Ayan Faisal. In U-11 singles first round, Aidh Imran beat Sufyan Shafi 4-0, 4-1 and Meer Abbas beat Huzaifa Zahid 4-0, 4-0.