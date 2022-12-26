Share:

The instructions of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), an agency of UNO for food security, is a welcomed step that should be wholeheartedly accepted by the Government of Pakistan to properly monitor the flood-affected areas and damages to the agriculture sector in the country. The instructions given to Pakistan are to develop an Agri monitoring system that should be entitled to monitor the flood-affected areas in general and the Agriculture sector in particular. The damages happened to the people and agriculture sector by the flash flood have adversely affected the farming communities and posed an alert situation of food insecurity in the country. According to the recent situation faced by the country, there might be a wheat crisis along with other stable foods due to the inundated culturable lands by the flash flood. As per the report findings, almost 50,000 sq km of the total area was inundated, with almost 38,289 sq km of agriculture area coming under water.

The adverse situation has tightened the farming community’s capacity and left them with few inputs for cultivation which is equal to nothing as compared to the consumption level per person of the country. Anyhow, given the recent situation of the country, the government should develop a fair Agri Monitoring System as per the instructions of FAO in order to tackle the problems posed by the flood.

SAMEER DASHTI,

Rawalpindi.