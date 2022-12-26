Share:

LAHORE -Aisam Qureshi and Aqeel Khan won the exhibition men’s doubles title while Sami Zeb Khan, Abubakar Talha and Hassan Usmani claimed the U-18, U-14 and U-12 titles in the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 that concluded at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the men’s doubles exhibition match, Aisam and Aqeel beat M Abid and M Shoaib 6-2, 6-4. In the boys U-18 final, Sami Zeb Khan beat Muhammad Talha Khan 3-6, 6-0, 6-1. In the boys U-14 final, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha beat Abdul Basit 4-2, 4-1 while in the boys/girls U-12 final, Hassan Usmani beat Abdur Rehman 0-4, 4-1, 4-0. Former Provincial Minister Humayun Saifullah Khan was the chief guest and distributed prizes amongst the winners.