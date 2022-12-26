Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the agricultural department to focus on plantation of maximum fruit and flower plants in the state, to reduce negative repercussions of climate change.

During the tree plantation campaign this year, 200,000 pomegranate saplings; 100,000 saplings of apple, walnut, olive and mango; 50,000 cherry and 30,000 pear and apricot trees would be planted in different areas of the state.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has directed Secretary Agriculture to cultivate saffron on twenty five thousand kanals of land.

He also stressed the need to plant roses and other flowering plants on 300 acres of land for commercial purposes.