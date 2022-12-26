Share:

LAHORE-Arsalan Mughal and Saim Shazli - both from KCG – won the net and gross titles in the 12th Engro SGA President Cup 2022 that concluded at Defence Authority Golf Club on Sunday.

The main category was amateur HC 0-5 and winner of the championship with net score of 206, 10 under Par was Arsalan Mughal from KGC. Saim Shazli of KCG maintained lead throughout the tournament and emerged as gross winner in Amateurs 0-5HC category with a gross score of 213, 3 under par. Yashal Shah, also from KGC, finished runner-up. Sameer Syed and Samir Feroz, both from KGC, were winner and runner-up in amateur net.

Aania Farooq from Airman Club is the new leader in ladies 0-12 HC gross category. Abiha Hanim Syed from DHA Club was runner-up. In the net category, Amna Amjad (KGC) and Humera Khalid (DHA) secured first and second positions respectively. In ladies 13-36 HC gross category, Tabassum Sharif (KGC) won the trophy, with Anum Zahra and Nida Haq both from DHA secured second and third positions.

The golfers’ in the veterans 75&above contested for two days (9 holes each day), in gross category, Group Captain Aftab A Khan from KGC claimed top position while Col Shahid Mahboob (DHA) scored 87 for runner-up slot. In net category, Dr. Zubair Mirza (KGC) took the first position followed by Vice Admiral Shamoon Khan. Major Rizwan Farooq of DHA Club won the Veterans 70-75 years gross category followed by Brig Latif Butt (DHA). The net category winner was Mir Ali Raza of Airmen Golf Club and runners-up was Sherjan Tajik of DHA. In the junior’s U-14 gross category, Waleed Bilal from KGC became new leader and Nyle Aurangzeb from DHA got second position. The net category winner was Hamzah Sheikh and Shaffay Ali was runner-up.

The chief guest at the ceremony was Rizwan Masood Raja, Chief People Officer of Engro Corporation, who distributed prizes amongst the winners. Rizwan congratulated Sindh Golf Association (SGA) on successfully holding the 12th Engro SGA President Cup and assured of Engro’s cooperation in future as well. SGA President Khurram Khan thanked the sponsors for support and congratulated all the winners.

Khurram said: “On behalf SGA, I would like to sincerely thank Secretary DHA Golf Club – Brig Ahsan Masood, his team on providing us the golf course in such a good shape. I would also like to thank Secretary SGA - Col Zahid and all officer bearers. SGA leadership would like to appreciate the efforts and hard work of our team including Commander Shazli Azhar, Baseer and Roshan for making this tournament a success.”