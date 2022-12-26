Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has reiterated that the government would not allow unconstitutional and undemocratic steps for dissolution of assemblies.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Faisalabad, he said the government is capable to tackle any situation.

The Interior Minister said the assemblies would complete their constitutional tenure and general elections would be held in October next year.

He said the PML-N during its previous tenures had put the economy on right rack and the other countries were trying to copy the Pakistan model.

He regretted that later the PTI government's wrong policies damaged the country's economy, which led to the current economic woes.