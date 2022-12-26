SIALKOT - An awareness session on cyber crimes and cyber threats was conducted in the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday. The session was co-chaired by Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Chairman departmental committee on cyber crime Naeem Yousaf. Speaker Zain Ali briefed the participants regarding various cyber laws and measures to counter cyber criminals and also recommended best practices to safe-guard one’s digital presence on the Internet
Share:
Agencies
December 26, 2022
Share: