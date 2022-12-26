Share:

SIALKOT - An awareness session on cyber crimes and cyber threats was conducted in the Si­alkot Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday. The ses­sion was co-chaired by Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Chair­man departmental commit­tee on cyber crime Naeem Yousaf. Speaker Zain Ali briefed the participants re­garding various cyber laws and measures to counter cyber criminals and also recommended best practic­es to safe-guard one’s digi­tal presence on the Internet