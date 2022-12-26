Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam and his New Zealand counterpart Tim Southee unveiled the glittering trophy for two-match Test series here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Sunday.

Confident Babar Azam said that they will try not to repeat the mistakes, they made against England and play more focused cricket. To a question regarding change in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) setup, Babar Azam said that as a professional their job is to do well in the ground. “All those things are outside the ground and our focus is to perform in the ground and give our best in all three departments of the game,” he added.

He said that they could not perform well in the last series and lacked behind due to small mistakes, adding that they will try to fill those mistakes and play good cricket. He said that the pitch looked very good and the similar one to they had against Australia. “Sometimes you do get support from the wicket you but you still have to play well as a team to dominate in the match,” the skipper said.

When asked as if he was consulted by the interim selection committee before addition of three more players in the squad, Babar said: “Definitely, we had a discussion and I gave my opinion. We have done what we thought is best for the Pakistan”

The captain said that they have not finalized their playing XI, adding that chief selector of interim selection committee Shahid Afridi will be reaching Karachi and the final decision will be made after consultation. “I think batting is our strength and we did well with the bat in the last series but in the patches. In Test cricket, you have to bat for long and show some patience. Our bowling has been affected as our main bowlers got injured so we can say that as of now our strength is our batting,” the skipper said.

New Zealand captain Tim Southeast said that they are very exciting to play in Pakistan, adding that New Zealand have not played cricket in Pakistan since 2003. “We have enjoyed our time so far and looking forward for series to get underway today (Sunday),” the Kiwis skipper said.

To a question regarding England’s whitewash victory over Pakistan, Tim Southee said that England played some special cricket. “Pakistan will be looking to bounce back after that series and we are looking forward to challenge them. Pakistan are very good side and they have shown this especially in these conditions,” he added.

The Blackcaps captain hoped that spinners would play important role in the match, hinting at going with at least two spinners Aijaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. “When you come to this part of the world you expect spinners to play important role than the seamers,” he said. Meanwhile, players of both the teams kept training on Sunday ahead of the first Match going to be kicked off on Monday at the National Bank Cricket Arena. The second Test has also been shifted to Karachi which will be played at the same venue from 2nd to 6th January.