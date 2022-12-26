Share:

SARGODHA - State Minister for Industries and Pro­duction Tasneem Ahmed said that Benazir Bhutto had struggled hard for provision of the best standard facili­ties for the poor. He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with 15th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, here on Sunday in Istaqlalabad.

The peoples party leaders and work­ers participated in the ceremony. Tas­neem said that elections will be held on time and hoped that PPP will clean sweep. He said that PPP had given nu­clear technology and missile technol­ogy due to practical steps of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said that Bhutto had sacrificed him­self, his daughter and two sons for the democracy and did not compromise over democratic principles.

Vice President PPP (Central Pun­jab) Khan Asif khan, Mateen Ahmed Qureshi, Divisional President Khush­ab, Gohar Jamal, PPP youth organizer Hafiz Rehan Ansari, Malik Hamid, Mosin Malhi, Amanullah, Media Coor­dinator Rana Umair and other party workers were also present.

Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Azam birth an­niversary cake cutting ceremony was held at Gymkhana club, the minister of state was the chief guest, which was arranged by the Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Industries.

Earlier, founder president of cham­ber Sheikh Asif Iqbal, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar president chamber, SVP Sheikh Bilal Zafer, ex-VP Amjed Mehmood Bhatti, ex-VP Chudhry Abdul Jabbar and executive members wlecomed the state minister. The founder president briefed the minister in detail about the operational trading activities of Sar­godha Chamber of Small Traders and Industries.