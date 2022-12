Share:

KARACHI-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid to smuggle 2,40,000 intoxicant pills to United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Karachi International Seaport on Sunday.

Spokesman of ANF said that on a tip-off, a team of the force searched a UAE bound container. During operation, 2,40,000 intoxicant pills tactfully concealed in batteries of the container. The recovered pills weighed 55.790 kilogram and valued million of rupees in international market.