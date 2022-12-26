Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday.

A report on the conservation of energy and steps taken after consultation with the provinces will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting.

On the other hand, the rules regarding Toshakhana will also be reviewed, and a report in this regard has also been drafted by the committee in which amendments have been proposed.

In the special report on Toshakhana, it has been suggested to change the policy for receiving gifts from foreign countries, besides it has also been recommended not to give gifts to government officials.