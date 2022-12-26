5 soldiers including Captain Fahad martyred when leady party hit an IED during ongoing operation in Kahan against terrorists n Another soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Zhob n 15 people injured in five separate grenade blasts in various cities including Quetta.
RAWALPINDI - As many as four Pakistan Army men including a captain got martyred on Sunday during an intelligence-based operation underway in Kahan area of Balochistan since 24 December 2022 against terrorists when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded closed to the leading party of the army personnel amid the rising wave of terrorism particularly in Balochistan.
According to a statement issued here by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, due to the explosion of the IED, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of the soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism.
Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. The Security Forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives
The sanitization operation continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators, the ISPR said.
Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two others were injured on early Sunday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said. According to the military’s media wing, “based on credible intelligence, an operation was launched in Sambaza area of Zhob, to stop terrorists from using few suspected routes to move across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and to sneak into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces.” As a result of continuous surveillance and sanitisation of the area, a group of terrorists was intercepted in the early hours on Sunday, the ISPR added. The ISPR statement further said that during “the establishment of blocking positions to deny them escape routes, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces”.
The heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants resulted in the killing of one terrorist, while Sepoy Haq Nawaz embraced martyrdom and two other soldiers got injured. The terrorists were supported by their facilitators from across the border as well through fire.
The sanitization operation continued in the area to apprehend remaining perpetrators, said the ISPR.
Meanwhile, at least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in the province, officials confirmed.
According to them, unidentified men threw a grenade at a police checkpost in Quetta’s Satellite Town, injuring eight — three on-duty men and five citizens — local police said.
Hours before this incident, a grenade blast across the Shaheed Ameer Dasti police station at Sabzal Road in Quetta left four people injured including a woman and a little girl.
On getting information, the bomb disposal squad was called in to the site of the blast after reports of another grenade at the site, according to the law enforcers.
The city police added that two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused.
The police said they were determining the nature of the blast. The injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in the city, the law enforcers added. In another incident that occurred in the evening, a blast went off near Turbat’s Taleemi Chowk area, the police said, however, no loss of life was reported.
The security forces have cordoned off the effective areas and further investigations are underway.
Another grenade blast took place within the premises of Hub’s Sadar Police Station, injuring three people, police said. The rescue sources said the injured people were to the city’s civil hospital.
President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the attacks on security forces and paid tribute to the deceased victims.
In his statement, the president also applauded the security forces for their continued resolve to rid the country of terrorism.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Heart-wrenching news from Balochistan about martyrdom of five soldiers including an Army Captain.”
“The nation pays its tributes & respects to our heroes who laid down their lives for Pakistan. The perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice. Let there be no mistake about it,” he added.
The prime minister, in a statement, condoled the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the operations.
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the attack and resolved to back the security forces in their battle against terrorists.
Moreover, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, and others also condemned the blasts in Quetta.
In the past few weeks, Pakistan has dealt with terrorist attacks of various natures including the recently thwarted hostage situation by Pakistan Army soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu city where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound.
The military’s media wing had said that security forces killed 25 terrorists, arrested two and forced seven to surrender in the Bannu operation.
The situation on the southwestern border has also been challenged with intense hostility by the Afghan border forces who have opened indiscriminate fire towards the civilian population near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Chaman city.
The situation calmed down after authorities on both sides agreed to resolve border and fencing issues through bilateral contacts and consultations earlier this week.
Following these attacks, the country’s civil and military leadership has resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to deteriorate peace in Pakistan.
In the wake of the Bannu operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the state would not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit or organisation.
The prime minister termed terrorism as a sensitive issue of national security, saying that collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Friday the military is determined to bring peace to the country and break the terrorist-facilitator nexus.
“Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard-earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs (law enforcement agencies),” the COAS said.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan is serious about eradicating terrorism, adding that the security situation in the country is better than it was in 2007.
“Action against extremists is necessary for the safety and security of the people,” said Bilawal, adding that peace is indispensable for economic stability in the country.