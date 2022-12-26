Share:

5 soldiers including Captain Fahad martyred when leady party hit an IED during ongoing operation in Kahan against terrorists n Another soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Zhob n 15 people injured in five separate grenade blasts in various cities including Quetta.

RAWALPINDI - As many as four Pakistan Army men including a captain got martyred on Sunday during an intelligence-based operation un­derway in Kahan area of Baloch­istan since 24 December 2022 against terrorists when an im­provised explosive device (IED) exploded closed to the lead­ing party of the army personnel amid the rising wave of terror­ism particularly in Balochistan.

According to a statement is­sued here by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Direc­torate, due to the explosion of the IED, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of the soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Se­poy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon embraced Sha­hadat, laying their lives in de­fence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism.

Such cowardly acts by inim­ical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and pros­perity in Balochistan. The Secu­rity Forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious de­signs, even at the cost of blood and lives

The sanitization operation continues in the area to appre­hend perpetrators, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two others were injured on early Sunday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Baloch­istan’s Zhob, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) direc­torate said. According to the military’s media wing, “based on credible intelligence, an op­eration was launched in Sam­baza area of Zhob, to stop terrorists from using few sus­pected routes to move across the Pakistan-Afghanistan bor­der and to sneak into Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and secu­rity forces.” As a result of con­tinuous surveillance and sani­tisation of the area, a group of terrorists was intercepted in the early hours on Sunday, the ISPR added. The ISPR state­ment further said that during “the establishment of blocking positions to deny them escape routes, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces”.

The heavy exchange of fire be­tween the security forces and the militants resulted in the killing of one terrorist, while Sepoy Haq Nawaz embraced martyrdom and two other sol­diers got injured. The terrorists were supported by their facili­tators from across the border as well through fire.

The sanitization operation continued in the area to appre­hend remaining perpetrators, said the ISPR.

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in the province, officials confirmed.

According to them, uniden­tified men threw a grenade at a police checkpost in Quetta’s Satellite Town, injuring eight — three on-duty men and five citizens — local police said.

Hours before this incident, a grenade blast across the Sha­heed Ameer Dasti police sta­tion at Sabzal Road in Quetta left four people injured includ­ing a woman and a little girl.

On getting information, the bomb disposal squad was called in to the site of the blast after reports of another gre­nade at the site, according to the law enforcers.

The city police added that two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused.

The police said they were determining the nature of the blast. The injured were shift­ed to the Bolan Medical Com­plex Hospital in the city, the law enforcers added. In anoth­er incident that occurred in the evening, a blast went off near Turbat’s Taleemi Chowk area, the police said, however, no loss of life was reported.

The security forces have cor­doned off the effective areas and further investigations are underway.

Another grenade blast took place within the premises of Hub’s Sadar Police Station, in­juring three people, police said. The rescue sources said the injured people were to the city’s civil hospital.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the attacks on se­curity forces and paid tribute to the deceased victims.

In his statement, the presi­dent also applauded the secu­rity forces for their continued resolve to rid the country of terrorism.

In a tweet on social me­dia platform Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Heart-wrenching news from Balochistan about martyrdom of five soldiers including an Army Captain.”

“The nation pays its tributes & respects to our heroes who laid down their lives for Paki­stan. The perpetrators of ter­rorism will be brought to jus­tice. Let there be no mistake about it,” he added.

The prime minister, in a statement, condoled the fam­ilies of the martyred soldiers and prayed for the swift recov­ery of those injured in the op­erations.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari also condemned the attack and resolved to back the security forces in their battle against terrorists.

Moreover, PPP Co-Chair­man Asif Ali Zardari, Sen­ate Chairman Sadiq Sanjra­ni, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, and others also condemned the blasts in Quetta.

In the past few weeks, Paki­stan has dealt with terrorist attacks of various natures in­cluding the recently thwarted hostage situation by Pakistan Army soldiers in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s Bannu city where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists seized control of the Counter-Terrorism De­partment’s (CTD) compound.

The military’s media wing had said that security forces killed 25 terrorists, arrested two and forced seven to sur­render in the Bannu operation.

The situation on the south­western border has also been challenged with intense hos­tility by the Afghan border forces who have opened in­discriminate fire towards the civilian population near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Chaman city.

The situation calmed down after authorities on both sides agreed to resolve border and fencing issues through bilater­al contacts and consultations earlier this week.

Following these attacks, the country’s civil and military leadership has resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to dete­riorate peace in Pakistan.

In the wake of the Bannu op­eration, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif made it clear that the state would not surrender or bow down before any ter­rorist outfit or organisation.

The prime minister termed terrorism as a sensitive issue of national security, saying that collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Friday the military is deter­mined to bring peace to the country and break the terror­ist-facilitator nexus.

“Pakistan Army will consol­idate the hard-earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs (law enforce­ment agencies),” the COAS said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pa­kistan is serious about eradi­cating terrorism, adding that the security situation in the country is better than it was in 2007.

“Action against extremists is necessary for the safety and security of the people,” said Bi­lawal, adding that peace is in­dispensable for economic sta­bility in the country.