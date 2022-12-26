Share:

SUJAWAL- Police arrested an accused of car lifting with arms and recovered two vehicles here on Sunday. On a tip-off, the police conducted operation near Jara Water area of Sujawal. Police managed to arrest a car lifter identified as Usman Bobak besides recovering a TT pistol and six bullets while his other accomplices managed to escape. Two vehicles were also recovered during the operation. The police after registering a case against detainee started raids to arrest his other accomplices.