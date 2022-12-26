Share:

KARACHI-A graceful changing of the guard’s ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 146th birthday anniversary, here today (Sunday).

Pakistan Air Force cadets handed over the guards’ duty to the cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy. A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets from Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, took the ceremonial duty of guards at the mausoleum. Major General Umer Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and offered Fateha.