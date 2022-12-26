Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese government would further increase investment in the power sector of Pakistan, said Chinese A mbassador Nong Rong while addressing the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) ceremony held here. The National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) has celebrated the outstanding achievements of NEPRA’s licensees in Occupational HSE. Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H Farooqi chaired the ceremony while the Chinese ambassador graced the event as chief guest. The Ambassador appreciated NEPRA’s efforts of organising an amazing ceremony and shedding light on various CPEC energy projects initiated by the Chinese government in Pakistan visa- vis HSE and reiterated his government’s resolve to help Pakistan’s Power Sector. “The Chinese government would further increase investment in the power sector, especially in renewable energy,” Rong added. Chairman NEPRA remarked that HSE issues are at the forefront of his priorities and therefore each licensee shall strive hard to improve its performance in this area. He also elaborated that NEPRA through its PwS drive is making tremendous headways by developing safety protocols and conducting awareness sessions which have resulted in a decrease in accidents and electrocutions. Ambassador Nong Rong and Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi presented awards to the top-performing organisations. UCH & UCH-II Power (Pvt) Limited was recognised as the top performer and presented Gold Award, followed by Foundation Power Company (Daharki) Limited with the Silver whereas the Bronze award was shared by Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Stations, M/s Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Stations, and Nishat Power Limited. Similarly, NEPRA also recognised eighteen individuals from power companies for their outstanding safety performance in the field.A