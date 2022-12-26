Share:

HYDERABAD-The Christian community celebrated the Christmas with religious fervour and festivity, here on Sunday, by attending events in the churches and holding parties at their residences.

The Christmas celebrations began with midnight mass late on Saturday night in all the churches of Hyderabad. The main midnight Mass occasions were held at St Thomas Church Civil Line and St Philip Church Tilak Incline where thousands of people attended.

Addressing the mass, the Bishop of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan highlighted the importance of Christmas. He advised the community members to follow the message of Christmas to enlighten the world. During the mass, prayers for peace, development and prosperity of Pakistan were also offered. The prayers were followed by distribution of sweets and cutting of cakes.

The Christian community also attended the special services and visited their relatives and friends to exchange Christmas greetings. In the evening fun and festivity functions will be organized to entertain the community. The Hyderabad police has put in place stringent security arrangements, while declaring some churches as “very sensitive” and others as “sensitive”.