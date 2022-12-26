Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday made a big decision for the promotion of sports in the province by announcing that Punjab govern­ment had decided to set up a Sports Endowment Fund with Rs 2 billion. The CM highlighted that sports activities would be promoted in the prov­ince with the establishment of Sports Endowment Fund and players would be sent abroad for train­ing.

He disclosed that international coaches will also be called to Pakistan to impart training to lo­cal players adding that sports scholarships will be disbursed to players from the Sports Endowment Fund.CM apprised that players not only of Punjab but of other provinces will also be sent abroad for training and training will be imparted to the play­ers in athletics, wrestling, boxing, hockey, football, volleyball, badminton, basketball, tent-pegging and other sports. The CM informed that sports arena facility will be provided for players in the province and Sports Endowment Fund will be spent for the welfare of players. CM maintained that our players have immense talent and in order to further polish their talent there is an essential need for providing them training from the international coaches.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a high-lev­el meeting in which the Chief Secretary briefed him about the salient features of Sports Endow­ment Fund.Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary Capt(Retd) Asad Ullah Khan and DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar attended the meeting.